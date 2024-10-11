Whiskey lovers looking for a new recipe to spruce up their repertoire should give the Bobby Burns a try. This easy-to-make classic cocktail requires only a few ingredients: sweet vermouth, Benedictine, and a lemon peel garnish. And, the key spirit you need to mix a Bobby Burns cocktail? An aged blended scotch whisky. The Bobby Burns harkens back to the drinking days of yesteryear. The recipe first appeared as the Baby Burns in "Bishop & Babcock Company's Fancy Drinks," published in 1902. Like its classic cousin, the Rusty Nail, the Bobby Burns calls specifically for blended scotch.

Blended scotch comes in many varieties that typically taste of vanilla, dried fruit, leather, or chocolate. The herbal notes of citrus and cocoa in the sweet vermouth highlight the scotch without stealing the show. The sweet honey flavor and holiday spices of the Benedictine liqueur further complement the scotch, while lemon peel adds a refreshing twist.

Irish whiskey tends to taste lighter and may not measure up to the boldness of a blended scotch. Bourbon, made from corn, has a sweeter finish that would overwhelm a drink that already contains sweet vermouth. Although subtle, these details matter when creating a perfectly balanced cocktail.