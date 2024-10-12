What Is A Moon Drink At Starbucks?
Next to the three easy Starbucks customizations baristas love, there is one unconventional beverage that garnered social media attention thanks to one customer's unique drink order. Starbucks' elusive moon drink (which isn't featured on any standard menu) is a grande iced matcha latte with two pumps of chai syrup. If you're a Starbucks regular, adding a shot of espresso to your daily chai or upgrading your iced matcha latte with white mocha syrup isn't out of the ordinary. However, when you combine two distinct tea variations in one drink, you experience a multitude of complex flavors.
While chai is black tea enhanced with warming spices like cardamom, cinnamon, and ginger, matcha is powdered green tea that has a grassy flavor and strong, complementary aftertaste. According to one TikTok user, the combination of these flavors creates a beverage that "tastes like the moon herself."
Also, since Starbucks' chai syrup and matcha powder both contain sugar, you're set to enjoy one milky sweet, unconventional drink. While in classic form, the moon drink is merely an iced matcha latte with chai syrup, over the years, Starbucks' lovers have made some important adjustments and upgrades to this classic recipe.
Creative ways to enhance Starbucks' viral moon drink
For some, the combination of iced matcha and chai isn't impactful enough to be compared to the actual moon. Fortunately, once this unique recipe debuted on social media, many were eager to make a few pertinent suggestions. For starters, instead of 2% milk, coconut milk gives this vibrant drink an unexpected tropical flavor. The end result is also more creamy and thick. Additionally, for the ultimate moon-inspired upgrade, order this beverage with sweet cream cold foam, which adds airy, whimsical appeal.
As with any traditional Starbucks beverage, there are many more variations to consider. One TikTok user claims an iced chai latte with an added scoop of matcha is the way to go, comparing the alternative to the forest rather than the moon. In addition to chai, some enjoy adding a pump or two of brown sugar syrup and using oat milk instead of coconut milk.
Even though this drink has garnered mostly positive feedback, there are some Starbucks goers that find this specific combination of ingredients disappointing. For example, if the moon drink has too much sugar for your liking, there is a convenient way to order Starbucks drinks half-sweet. Simply request less matcha powder and include only one pump of chai syrup. Even though Starbucks' fall menu features new and returning favs, if you enjoy distinctive beverages, you may be eager to exchange your usual pumpkin-spiced coffees for the viral moon drink that took TikTok by storm.