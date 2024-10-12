What Is A Moon Drink At Starbucks?

Next to the three easy Starbucks customizations baristas love, there is one unconventional beverage that garnered social media attention thanks to one customer's unique drink order. Starbucks' elusive moon drink (which isn't featured on any standard menu) is a grande iced matcha latte with two pumps of chai syrup. If you're a Starbucks regular, adding a shot of espresso to your daily chai or upgrading your iced matcha latte with white mocha syrup isn't out of the ordinary. However, when you combine two distinct tea variations in one drink, you experience a multitude of complex flavors.

While chai is black tea enhanced with warming spices like cardamom, cinnamon, and ginger, matcha is powdered green tea that has a grassy flavor and strong, complementary aftertaste. According to one TikTok user, the combination of these flavors creates a beverage that "tastes like the moon herself."

Also, since Starbucks' chai syrup and matcha powder both contain sugar, you're set to enjoy one milky sweet, unconventional drink. While in classic form, the moon drink is merely an iced matcha latte with chai syrup, over the years, Starbucks' lovers have made some important adjustments and upgrades to this classic recipe.