Turn Avocado Into A Perfect Crunchy Snack With 3 Extra Ingredients

Have you grown tired of your weekly avocado toast? While you can certainly use select cheeses to give your avocado toast a creamy boost or prepare new recipes like chicken salad-stuffed avocados, sometimes the soft consistency of avocado leaves something to be desired. If you wish there was a way to give this velvety fruit more crunch, your wish is granted. With a few extra ingredients, you can transform creamy avocados into easy-to-eat chips. The best part about making this creative recipe is that it only requires mashed avocado, shredded parmesan cheese, a raw egg, and seasoning.

To make crispy avocado chips, combine mashed avocado, the egg, and cheese in a mixing bowl and then portion the mixture out onto baking sheets lined with parchment paper or silicone liners. While you can make any size chips you want, for easy snacking, keep them on the smaller side and make sure to leave enough room between each one so they have space to bake and crisp up.

Since this three-ingredient batter is quite sticky, use the back of a spoon to flatten each portion or oil your hands if you plan on forming the mixture yourself. Alternatively, you can lay a sheet of parchment paper over the top of your prepared baking sheet and flatten each scoop from the outside of the paper. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and these delicious snacks will be ready to eat in 30 minutes.