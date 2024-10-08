The Temperature Tip To Prevent Bacon From Smoking In The Air Fryer
Chefs can use almost any cooking apparatus to make bacon, but it's hard to dial in exactly how to do so without producing a cloud of smoke. After all, an enclosed appliance like an air fryer means you can't carefully monitor the bacon while it cooks. We spoke with Clare Andrews, author of The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook: One Basket Meals, about the best way to make perfect bacon with this no-mess device.
"I would suggest 180 degrees Celsius (about 350 degrees Fahrenheit) for 8-10 minutes," Andrews explains. "This temperature provides crispy bacon without too much risk of burning it." The temperature you should cook bacon when using a conventional oven is 400 degrees Fahrenheit. However, air fryers are basically countertop-sized convection ovens, meaning they heat food faster than conventional types and therefore use lower temperatures.
"It also helps reduce the amount of smoking since it doesn't cause the bacon fat to overheat too quickly," Andrews tells us. When using an air fryer, it's vital to keep temperature differences in mind to prevent burning. If you like your bacon extra crispy, cook it longer, not hotter. Air fryers generate heat quickly so you don't have to worry too much about losing heat when you open them. Check your bacon every two minutes until it's achieved your desired doneness.
More tips for reducing air fryer bacon smoke
For any air fryer bacon recipe, lay a slice of bread on the drip tray to prevent smoking. The bread absorbs the excess fat, seasoning, and sugar created by your recipes but doesn't get quite as hot as the bottom of the basket. Don't toss out the bread when you're done! You can toast it for a couple of extra minutes on both sides for some seriously leveled-up fried bread.
You can also roll or twist your bacon slices for a better batch that takes up far less room. However, more bacon equals more grease. Anytime you air-fry large amounts of bacon, it's important to take steps to minimize the amount of grease that hits the drip pan. The bread slice trick is especially useful here.
When calculating the cooking time of your bacon, don't forget one of the most important factors. "The time does also depend on how thick your rashers are, so always keep checking," cookbook author Clare Andrews tells us. If you want crisp, thick-cut bacon, cooking will take a bit longer than for chewy, thin-cut varieties. Longer cooking times, rather than hotter, are especially important for thicker cuts as they'll ensure your strips cook evenly. Uncured bacon is what Alton Brown uses for the best candied bacon because it straddles the line between thin and thick-cut. Keep in mind that the sugar, like fat, can also burn in the air fryer so check it frequently to minimize smoke.