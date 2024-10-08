The Temperature Tip To Prevent Bacon From Smoking In The Air Fryer

Chefs can use almost any cooking apparatus to make bacon, but it's hard to dial in exactly how to do so without producing a cloud of smoke. After all, an enclosed appliance like an air fryer means you can't carefully monitor the bacon while it cooks. We spoke with Clare Andrews, author of The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook: One Basket Meals, about the best way to make perfect bacon with this no-mess device.

"I would suggest 180 degrees Celsius (about 350 degrees Fahrenheit) for 8-10 minutes," Andrews explains. "This temperature provides crispy bacon without too much risk of burning it." The temperature you should cook bacon when using a conventional oven is 400 degrees Fahrenheit. However, air fryers are basically countertop-sized convection ovens, meaning they heat food faster than conventional types and therefore use lower temperatures.

"It also helps reduce the amount of smoking since it doesn't cause the bacon fat to overheat too quickly," Andrews tells us. When using an air fryer, it's vital to keep temperature differences in mind to prevent burning. If you like your bacon extra crispy, cook it longer, not hotter. Air fryers generate heat quickly so you don't have to worry too much about losing heat when you open them. Check your bacon every two minutes until it's achieved your desired doneness.