The Reason You Should Rinse A Coffee Filter Before Putting It In Your Drip Machine

Who doesn't love pairing classic butter croissants with piping hot, fresh-brewed coffee? While the conventional steps required to make a decent pot of java using standard drip coffee makers are fairly straightforward, thanks to some worthwhile advice from coffee expert Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, there may be one crucial step in the coffee-making process you've been forgetting. Next to achieving the proper grind and using the right coffee-to-water ratio, wetting or rinsing your coffee filters before use carries more weight than you might initially guess. According to Woodburn-Simmonds, co-creator of the site Home Coffee Expert, most paper filters "have a slight smell to them, and if you don't rinse them, then you might end up with a 'paper' taste in your coffee."

Believe it or not, beyond having a foreign paper-like flavor, most disposable filters also carry various bits of debris like tiny dust particles or dirt that has haphazardly fallen between these thin papery folds during the packing process and generalized storage. While paper filters may not be one of the primary reasons your home-brewed coffee tastes sour, brewing coffee with dry filters can produce lackluster pots of coffee. By rinsing your filters in advance, that initial paper-like taste washes away, and you're able to brew a more full-bodied pot of coffee that isn't clouded by solutes derived from the resulting impact of water to paper. With just a bit of extra preparation, you'll have a delicious pot of drip coffee with an ultra-clean flavor in no time.