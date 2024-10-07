The Oil Tip To Prevent Your Enchiladas From Falling Apart
Saucy, savory, and cheesy enchiladas always make for a satisfying meal. But if you find that yours tend to fall apart or disintegrate, whether during rolling or cooking, it can be incredibly frustrating. To find out how to avoid this particular pitfall, Food Republic consulted Jorge Guzmán, a James Beard Award finalist, chef, and owner of Petite León and Chilango in Minneapolis. His advice is simple: dip the tortillas in hot oil before you fill and roll them.
The reason for adding this extra step is "to make them pliable," Guzmán explained. Either dip the tortillas in oil, or brush both sides with it, then fry them over medium-high heat for between 10 and 45 seconds before flipping and repeating. You may need to work in batches. Another advantage of the method is that it helps create a surface barrier that stops the tortillas from falling apart in the sauce. It also imparts more flavor as the sugars begin to caramelize, delivering a richer overall result.
The tortillas won't absorb so much oil that they become greasy or heavy. But if you want to skip the oil altogether, there's another way to make the tortillas less likely to break. Just place them in a zip-tie bag and microwave them for about 20 to 30 seconds. This will soften the tortillas and make them more manageable for easier folding.
More tips for creating perfectly formed enchiladas
When choosing between flour or corn tortillas for enchiladas, it's worth remembering that corn tortillas are less likely to break. You can even make your own tortillas at home without a tortilla press — just press them flat with a plate, or use something like this wood rolling pin.
Using the right combination of ingredients for the filling will also help the tortillas stay together better. For example, "the best way to make a veggie enchilada filling is to use cheese, sour cream, [and] beans as a way to adhere the veggies to the tortillas," advised Jorge Guzmán. This also "makes it easier if you are rolling the enchiladas." The chef likes combos such as squash and mushrooms with mole amarillo, but you could also incorporate the dairy ingredients or beans he suggested when making spinach and mushroom enchiladas, or any tender, meaty filling of your choice.
The amount of filling is also key, as overstuffing the tortillas makes them more likely to rip. Guzmán recommends adding a couple of tablespoons, then "roll them up tight and place [them] seam side down." Don't use too much sauce, as that can also cause them to become soggy and disintegrate during cooking. Instead, dip both sides in the sauce after you've fried the tortillas to ensure they're evenly coated.