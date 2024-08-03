Yes, You Can Still Make Tortillas Without A Tortilla Press
If you love the delicious fresh taste and pillowy soft texture of homemade tortillas but are put off making them because you don't have a tortilla press, then think again. You can make either corn or flour tortillas without a press, using regular kitchen items such as a plate or a rolling pin.
The advantage of using a tortilla press is that it's easy to create uniformly thin, perfectly round tortillas every time, thanks to the even pressure it exerts. If you make tortillas regularly, you may find it to be well worth having. But if it's more of an occasional thing, then you can get good results without one. And, with flour tortillas especially, using a rolling pin can even produce a better texture that's looser and less springy than with a press. You can also use a pie plate to create a flat circle.
The shaping process for corn and flour tortillas without a tortilla press is slightly different. But whether you want corn tortillas for tacos or to make restaurant-quality flour tortillas for homemade burritos or fajitas, you just need to follow a few basic steps to get the most professional-looking results.
Make corn or flour tortillas using a plate or rolling pin
To make corn tortillas without a press, you can place the balls of dough between plastic wrap or wax paper and then use a rolling pin. But you can also get great results using a plate to press them. To prevent them from sticking, you'll first need to position the dough between pieces of plastic wrap or try using a freezer bag that has been cut open. Simply place the dough on one side of the bag, then fold it over the top before you press it. Add some harina to the wrap or bag every few tortillas if they start to stick.
Use a pie plate to press the dough down, aiming for a tortilla that is around a 16th of an inch thick. Alternatively, you could use another heavy object as the press — perhaps a casserole dish with a flat bottom, a large skillet, a hardcover book, or a cutting board. If you want to neaten up the uneven edges, use a large biscuit cutter or trim them with a knife.
With flour tortillas, unless you're confident about forming them by hand, you can simply roll out the rested dough portions using a rolling pin. Sprinkle harina on the surface before you begin, so nothing sticks. If they do, you can always place the dough between layers of parchment paper. Roll the tortillas thinly, but don't overstretch the dough — you don't want any holes.
How to store leftover homemade corn and flour tortillas
If you've made a large batch of tortillas, then you can store leftovers for another meal. You can use flour tortillas to make egg quesadillas for a quick yet satisfying breakfast, or dip corn ones into tortilla sauce and fry them — a tortilla step you shouldn't skip for perfect enchiladas.
Corn tortillas will keep for up to three days in the refrigerator — just make sure they're cool before you put them in the fridge to retain the best flavor — or you can freeze them. Portion them out into smaller stacks to make them easier to defrost and use, then wrap them in plastic wrap or aluminum foil, and store them in a freezer bag. Placing parchment paper between them will prevent them from sticking to each other. If you're planning to make nachos or tortilla chips, cut the tortillas into quarters before you freeze them.
Flour tortillas will last longer than corn tortillas in the fridge — up to a week. Make sure they're fully cooled to avoid clumping, and then you can store them in a zip-locked bag or airtight container. If you want to keep the tortillas longer, place them between sheets of parchment paper, wrap them well, and freeze them. They will keep for up to six months.