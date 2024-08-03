Yes, You Can Still Make Tortillas Without A Tortilla Press

If you love the delicious fresh taste and pillowy soft texture of homemade tortillas but are put off making them because you don't have a tortilla press, then think again. You can make either corn or flour tortillas without a press, using regular kitchen items such as a plate or a rolling pin.

The advantage of using a tortilla press is that it's easy to create uniformly thin, perfectly round tortillas every time, thanks to the even pressure it exerts. If you make tortillas regularly, you may find it to be well worth having. But if it's more of an occasional thing, then you can get good results without one. And, with flour tortillas especially, using a rolling pin can even produce a better texture that's looser and less springy than with a press. You can also use a pie plate to create a flat circle.

The shaping process for corn and flour tortillas without a tortilla press is slightly different. But whether you want corn tortillas for tacos or to make restaurant-quality flour tortillas for homemade burritos or fajitas, you just need to follow a few basic steps to get the most professional-looking results.