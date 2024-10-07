Pumpkin Spice Belongs On Your Popcorn

Pumpkin spice and popcorn may not be the first pairing that comes to mind when you are craving a fall-inspired treat, but when you think about it, it actually makes perfect sense. The warm spices transform plain old popcorn into a warm autumnal snack — no mixing bowls, baking dishes, or electric mixers required!

Start by preparing your popcorn topping. Any store-bought or homemade pumpkin pie spice will work here, but you need to add a sweetener so the final product tastes more like a dessert. The spices themselves do have a very slight sweetness, but it's not enough to act as a standalone coating. Combine a big pinch of salt, pumpkin spice, and some granulated sugar if you like that crunchy texture. Otherwise, use powdered sugar for a more velvety consistency.

As for the popcorn, you could use a microwaveable product here, but kernels that you pop yourself are best, since you can control the amount of butter and salt. (If you do go for pre-seasoned bags, though, opt for one with low sodium.) Use a heavy-bottomed pot for stovetop cooking to help prevent burning, and increase the oil ratio for perfect popcorn that cooks evenly. Alternatively, there are tricks to microwave popcorn without the bag. Now, transfer the hot popcorn into a large mixing bowl, then toss it with a drizzle of melted butter and your sugar and spice mixture. Or melt butter, honey, and spices together in a small saucepan to create a sticky, sweet drizzle.