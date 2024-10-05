Don't Toss Those Ice Cream Cones, Make A Pie Crust Instead

When you make an effort to choose premium ice creams and weed out the posers, you might as well go one extra step and serve the frozen delight on a crunchy waffle or sugar cone. However, since ice cream is downright irresistible, you might consume the whole tub before you finish a box of pre-packaged cones. Fortunately, leftover ice cream cones can be transformed into a delicious base for your next homemade pie.

While there's nothing wrong with a classic graham cracker crust, pies with a base of crushed ice cream cones have an extra crunchy bite and the perfect amount of sweetness. To make this one-of-a-kind crust, you need approximately 12 store-bought sugar or waffle cones or 1¼ cup total of crushed cones. Blend or crush them into superfine crumbs, or use a few pulses at a time in a food processor to create a combination of crumbs and larger pieces, for a more varied texture. You can also use a rolling pin to break up your cones in a resealable plastic bag.

Mix the processed cones with some melted butter and sugar and use the bottom of a drinking glass or measuring cup to press the mixture firmly into a nine-inch pie pan. After a short stint in your oven set at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, you're left with one deliciously-textured crust that can easily complement all kinds of cold and creamy pie fillings.