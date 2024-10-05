Don't Toss Those Ice Cream Cones, Make A Pie Crust Instead
When you make an effort to choose premium ice creams and weed out the posers, you might as well go one extra step and serve the frozen delight on a crunchy waffle or sugar cone. However, since ice cream is downright irresistible, you might consume the whole tub before you finish a box of pre-packaged cones. Fortunately, leftover ice cream cones can be transformed into a delicious base for your next homemade pie.
While there's nothing wrong with a classic graham cracker crust, pies with a base of crushed ice cream cones have an extra crunchy bite and the perfect amount of sweetness. To make this one-of-a-kind crust, you need approximately 12 store-bought sugar or waffle cones or 1¼ cup total of crushed cones. Blend or crush them into superfine crumbs, or use a few pulses at a time in a food processor to create a combination of crumbs and larger pieces, for a more varied texture. You can also use a rolling pin to break up your cones in a resealable plastic bag.
Mix the processed cones with some melted butter and sugar and use the bottom of a drinking glass or measuring cup to press the mixture firmly into a nine-inch pie pan. After a short stint in your oven set at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, you're left with one deliciously-textured crust that can easily complement all kinds of cold and creamy pie fillings.
Use crushed ice cream cones to make a unique assortment of pies
Beyond serving as a new and improved crust for avocado key lime pie or a simple ricotta cheesecake, crushed ice cream cones can be paired with your favorite ice cream to make an easy and versatile ice cream pie. Once your crust has been prepared and baked, add in a pint or two of softened ice cream, spread it out into an even layer, and freeze before serving. For a chocolatey upgrade, melt some chocolate chips with a bit of coconut oil and pour the mixture onto your crust before adding your ice cream of choice. When you're ready to serve, top with vanilla whipped cream and maraschino cherries, or a few unconventional ice cream toppings such as cereal, cacao nibs, or your favorite sour candy.
While you can certainly make store-bought pie crust look expensive with a cookie cutter trick, ice cream cone crusts are better upgraded with extra ingredients rather than fancy equipment. Once you've filled this easy and delicious crust with all kinds of cheesecakes, custards, and ice creams, you may want to upgrade the versatile base to incorporate more flavor. Instead of using only ice cream cones, butter, and sugar, add in more texture with chopped nuts or flaked coconut, or even pretzels for a sweet and salty twist.