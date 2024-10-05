3 Unique Uses For Tinned Fish You Probably Haven't Thought Of Yet

Tinned fish is a pantry staple that's great for creating tasty meals with minimal effort. But if you only tend to use it to make tuna casserole or pasta salad, you're missing out on a whole range of dishes where the fish can really shine. To discover how to make the most of this surprisingly versatile ingredient, Food Republic consulted chef Charlotte Langley, the CEO of Langley Foods and an ambassador for the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC).

"Tinned fish can be a surprise hit in all kinds of dishes," explained Langley. "Let's get creative while keeping sustainability front of mind with MSC or ASC certified fish." The blue MSC label shows that the fish or seafood comes from a fishery that meets the requirements for sustainable fishing practices. The green ASC (Aquaculture Stewardship Council) label shows that the fish has been responsibly sourced from farms that prioritize welfare, and is completely traceable. Overfishing is a serious issue, but by choosing a can with the MSC or ASC label, you're eating seafood that's been sustainably sourced and respects the wider ecosystem.

If you fancy incorporating more fish in your diet, it's worth branching out beyond the usual brands of canned tuna and trying something different, like mackerel or sardines. From luxuriously rich pâté to deliciously savory pizzas, Langley's suggestions are sure to provide some new mealtime inspiration.