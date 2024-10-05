3 Unique Uses For Tinned Fish You Probably Haven't Thought Of Yet
Tinned fish is a pantry staple that's great for creating tasty meals with minimal effort. But if you only tend to use it to make tuna casserole or pasta salad, you're missing out on a whole range of dishes where the fish can really shine. To discover how to make the most of this surprisingly versatile ingredient, Food Republic consulted chef Charlotte Langley, the CEO of Langley Foods and an ambassador for the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC).
"Tinned fish can be a surprise hit in all kinds of dishes," explained Langley. "Let's get creative while keeping sustainability front of mind with MSC or ASC certified fish." The blue MSC label shows that the fish or seafood comes from a fishery that meets the requirements for sustainable fishing practices. The green ASC (Aquaculture Stewardship Council) label shows that the fish has been responsibly sourced from farms that prioritize welfare, and is completely traceable. Overfishing is a serious issue, but by choosing a can with the MSC or ASC label, you're eating seafood that's been sustainably sourced and respects the wider ecosystem.
If you fancy incorporating more fish in your diet, it's worth branching out beyond the usual brands of canned tuna and trying something different, like mackerel or sardines. From luxuriously rich pâté to deliciously savory pizzas, Langley's suggestions are sure to provide some new mealtime inspiration.
Use canned fish for a fast yet flavorful pâté
For lovers of rich, savory pâté, try switching the usual meat for fish to create a tasty treat. Simply blend canned sardines (they're already cooked) or mackerel "with a little cream cheese, lemon juice, and capers for a decadent spread," chef Charlotte Langley suggested. "Serve it on crackers or toast."
The additional ingredients deliver a delicious combination of creaminess, brightness, and saltiness to the fishy pâté. If you want more heat, add a little horseradish or cayenne to the mix, or try fresh herbs like parsley or dill. This makes for a great lunch, snack, or an elegant dinner party appetizer on crostini.
Canned fish can become a rich and savory pizza topping
To elevate your next pizza night with a fishy twist beyond the usual anchovies, Charlotte Langley has a clever idea: "Top your pizza with sardines, capers, and red onions. Their rich, savory flavor shines, and by using MSC or ASC certified fish, you know you're supporting better practices for our oceans." Be sure to check the canned sardine label to ensure you're buying a quality, sustainable brand.
Not a fan of briny sardines? Try topping your pizza with canned salmon (this brand is MSC certified), fragrant pesto, and umami-rich parmesan. Alternatively, you could go for mackerel with sauteed fennel and kale, or canned tuna with salty olives, arugula, red onion, and creamy mozzarella.
Amp up the savory flavor of deviled eggs with canned fish
Deviled eggs make a great appetizer or party food, and to take them to the next level, just add some canned fish. "Mix tinned sardines into the yolk mixture for a seafood twist on deviled eggs," Charlotte Langley suggested. Canned tuna also works well, perhaps mixed with mustard for an extra kick and dusted with smoky paprika. Or, use salty minced anchovies, or even pickled mussels for a more unusual tangy twist. To make them extra special, top them with jewel-like salmon roe — the bougie ingredient Ina Garten adds to her deviled eggs.
Whatever seafood you choose, keep sustainability in mind. "Always check for the MSC or ASC logo to make sure you're enjoying responsibly sourced fish," advised Langley. Beyond that, try experimenting with canned fish in different dishes — you might just discover a new favorite recipe.