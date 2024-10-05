How WWII Inspired The Short-Lived Kangaroo Kicker Cocktail

A Kangaroo Kicker might not ring a bell for the modern day drinker. But take a look at its ingredients: vodka, dry vermouth, and orange bitters. Sound familiar?

In the years leading up to World War II, drinks like the Kangaroo Kicker became a popular menu item in bars across the U.S. The beauty is in its simplicity. Floral dry vermouth and herbal bitters showcase the vodka (use one of the best American vodkas, if you're feeling indulgent), balancing the potency and letting the subtle botanicals shine through.

The cocktail got its name thanks to Oscar Haimo, the head bartender at the Pierre in New York City during the '40s. He featured the recipe in his book, "Cocktail Digest," naming it in honor of the Australian soldiers who fought alongside Allied forces in World War II. Alternatively, Haimo might have taken inspiration from the Australian-born athlete Pat O'Dea, a collegiate football player who earned the nickname "The Kangaroo Kicker" for his record-breaking punts in the late 19th century. Haimo wasn't alone in calling it the Kangaroo Kicker, though. The cocktail appeared in other contemporary recipe books of the time, like "Stork Club Bar Book" by Lucius Beebe, published in 1946. But, unfortunately, the name never stuck. In keeping with the simplicity of its ingredients, the cocktail went down in history with a more straightforward name: the vodka martini.