What Is Vermouth Actually Made Of?

Even if you think you're unfamiliar with it, you've likely seen vermouth at a bar, at your friend's house, or even tucked away in your own liquor cabinet. The aromatized, fortified wine is traditionally dry or sweet and made in Italy, although there are now makers in France, the United States, and several other countries. There's even a slightly spiced, citrusy, and sweetly balanced Spanish variety of vermouth. No matter where it comes from, it's a versatile staple even a novice barkeep should have in their arsenal.

From martinis, negronis, and Manhattans to solo sipping, vermouth helps the world of alcoholic beverages go 'round. What makes the wine so unique is its complex body that can combine botanicals, herbs, citrus fruits, and spices. Elements might include wormwood, sage, chamomile, juniper, star anise, citruses, and so much more. While often kept on a bar cart or in a liquor cabinet, vermouth is not a spirit. That said, the drink is fortified with a small amount of spirit alcohol, making its ABV often stronger than most regular wines.