One Of The Oldest Steakhouses In The Midwest Is A Chicago Icon
Newer is not always better. The famed steakhouse Gene & Georgetti is living proof that good restaurants age like a fine wine. It's located in Chicago, a city with a long, intricate food history (from creating the original deep-dish pizza to one of the most famous styles of hot dog), and it became the perfect spot for founders Gene Michelotti and Alfredo "Georgetti" Federighi to establish their namesake restaurant decades ago.
Michelotti, born in Lucca, Italy, was only 15-years-old when he first moved to the United States and began working odd jobs in the food industry. He eventually wound up in the same restaurant as Federighi, who was employed as a chef. Over time, the two joined forces and purchased the restaurant in 1941 and renamed it Gene & Georgetti; Federighi remained in the kitchen while Michelotti greeted diners and worked at the bar. After 83 years, its still stands as Chicago's oldest (and most iconic) steakhouse — and one of the oldest in the Midwest.
When Federighi passed away in 1969, Michelotti became the sole owner, and throughout the years, the steakhouse has been passed down through his family, from Gene and his wife Ida to their daughter Marion and her husband Tony Durpetti. Sadly, Tony Durpetti passed away in September 2024, though the restaurant is still in business.
Since it opened, Gene & Georgetti has been a beloved spot by local regulars and famous celebrities like Frank Sinatra (who even had his own favorite corner booth), Lucille Ball, and Keanu Reeves, who indulge in house staples like pappardelle and perfectly seared steak.
What sets the steakhouse apart (in addition to its longevity)
It's not just the fact that Gene & Georgetti is the oldest Italian steakhouse in Chicago that draws people in. Another major factor is its upscale menu serving favorites from Sicilian spaghettone and branzino to their signature dish, "Chicken Joe" (roasted chicken with sweet and hot peppers). A must-try is one of their famous steaks, such as la bistecca fiorentina, a tender cut similar to American ribeye.
Guests can end dinner with tiramisu or "vin santo e cantucci," a traditional Tuscan dessert of wine and biscotti. Gene & Georgetti's renowned food has garnered the restaurant multiple accolades, including the DiRona (Distinguished Restaurants of North America) award in 2001, and even a spot on Chicago's historical landmark list in 1999.
The restaurant's formal yet homey interior also makes it a cozy place to dine. Here, white tablecloths and dimmed lighting set the vibe in the two dining rooms, creating a romantic and comforting setting. Surrounding the tables, walls are sprinkled with old family photos and murals showcasing the restaurant's family history and Italian roots, as well as iconic images of the city of Chicago. The entire restaurant remains a relic of the throwback era, even down to the servers in white jackets and vests.
Yet the key aspect that brings diners in to Gene & Georgetti (and returning again and again) is the passion and dedication of the Michelotti family to the generational heirloom.