One Of The Oldest Steakhouses In The Midwest Is A Chicago Icon

Newer is not always better. The famed steakhouse Gene & Georgetti is living proof that good restaurants age like a fine wine. It's located in Chicago, a city with a long, intricate food history (from creating the original deep-dish pizza to one of the most famous styles of hot dog), and it became the perfect spot for founders Gene Michelotti and Alfredo "Georgetti" Federighi to establish their namesake restaurant decades ago.

Michelotti, born in Lucca, Italy, was only 15-years-old when he first moved to the United States and began working odd jobs in the food industry. He eventually wound up in the same restaurant as Federighi, who was employed as a chef. Over time, the two joined forces and purchased the restaurant in 1941 and renamed it Gene & Georgetti; Federighi remained in the kitchen while Michelotti greeted diners and worked at the bar. After 83 years, its still stands as Chicago's oldest (and most iconic) steakhouse — and one of the oldest in the Midwest.

When Federighi passed away in 1969, Michelotti became the sole owner, and throughout the years, the steakhouse has been passed down through his family, from Gene and his wife Ida to their daughter Marion and her husband Tony Durpetti. Sadly, Tony Durpetti passed away in September 2024, though the restaurant is still in business.

Since it opened, Gene & Georgetti has been a beloved spot by local regulars and famous celebrities like Frank Sinatra (who even had his own favorite corner booth), Lucille Ball, and Keanu Reeves, who indulge in house staples like pappardelle and perfectly seared steak.