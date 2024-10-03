The Route 66 Restaurant Al Capone Used To Hide Away In
Driving out west these days, Route 66 looks like a relic of yesteryear, lined with dilapidated roadside motels and dusty marquees. Decommissioned in 1985, Route 66 used to connect millions of roadtrippers between Chicago and Santa Monica, winding its way out west through diners, restaurants, and quirky attractions.
But, not every passenger along this historic highway had innocent intentions. The infamous mobster, Al Capone (who may have been behind expiration dates), traveled Route 66 to outrun authorities. And, his favored hideaway? An outpost on the Missouri-Illinois border just 20 minutes from St. Louis called The Luna Cafe. The Luna Cafe actually predates Route 66, having opened its doors in 1924, just two years prior to the highway's completion. Back in Prohibition times, its basement hosted underground gambling. At night, the cafe upstairs turned into an illicit speakeasy and brothel, alerting guests to come in by lighting up the neon martini sign on its roof.
Today, The Luna Cafe continues to prepare steaks, chicken, seafood, and fine drinks in a down-to-earth setting. Nostalgic memorabilia hangs on its walls, of Elvis, old license plates, bumper stickers, and photographs of its infamous former patron, Al Capone. Modern-day visitors can pass the time playing a record on the jukebox or a round of pool while imagining the events that took place during its heyday, if only walls could talk.
Other historic eateries along Route 66
Route 66 is an ode to Americana, harkening to a time when automobiles became accessible to everyone and freedom meant heading out on the open road. No wonder such an iconic motorway made its way into so many songs, books, and films. Although modern interstates now connect the east and west, remnants of Route 66 still remain, clues into the past that have stood the test of time and welcome travelers hungry for history.
Highlighted by Guy Fieri in his Route 66 special on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives", Emma Jean's Holland Burger Cafe is your quintessential classic diner serving up cheeseburgers, fries, and shakes since 1942. Located in Victorville, California, it's the perfect stop between LA and Las Vegas. Over in Shamrock, Texas, another Route 66 restaurant, the U Drop Inn Cafe, has been feeding hungry motorists since 1936. Its Art-Deco construction and old-timey gas pumps capture the essence of America's past.
You may also recognize its edifice from Ramone's automotive body shop in the movie "Cars." At its peak, it could expect at least 15,000 diners in a single day! The U Drop continues to cook up your favorite sandwiches and pies, and visitors can enjoy their meal seated in the booth where Elvis Presley dined in the 1960s. That's right, you can sit where The King enjoyed his favorite sandwich.