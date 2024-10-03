The Route 66 Restaurant Al Capone Used To Hide Away In

Driving out west these days, Route 66 looks like a relic of yesteryear, lined with dilapidated roadside motels and dusty marquees. Decommissioned in 1985, Route 66 used to connect millions of roadtrippers between Chicago and Santa Monica, winding its way out west through diners, restaurants, and quirky attractions.

But, not every passenger along this historic highway had innocent intentions. The infamous mobster, Al Capone (who may have been behind expiration dates), traveled Route 66 to outrun authorities. And, his favored hideaway? An outpost on the Missouri-Illinois border just 20 minutes from St. Louis called The Luna Cafe. The Luna Cafe actually predates Route 66, having opened its doors in 1924, just two years prior to the highway's completion. Back in Prohibition times, its basement hosted underground gambling. At night, the cafe upstairs turned into an illicit speakeasy and brothel, alerting guests to come in by lighting up the neon martini sign on its roof.

Today, The Luna Cafe continues to prepare steaks, chicken, seafood, and fine drinks in a down-to-earth setting. Nostalgic memorabilia hangs on its walls, of Elvis, old license plates, bumper stickers, and photographs of its infamous former patron, Al Capone. Modern-day visitors can pass the time playing a record on the jukebox or a round of pool while imagining the events that took place during its heyday, if only walls could talk.