Notorious Criminal Al Capone Might Be Behind Expiration Dates

Expiration dates are a staple of food safety and quality, so much so that you'd assume they're the result of caring, concerned citizens, or food scientists who wanted to improve the world. Whoever is topping your list, it's probably not Al Capone, the infamous gangster. While not as cherished as Chicago hot dogs or Chicago-style pizza, Al Capone and his gang left an indelible mark on the Windy City, and that may include expiration dates on food.

Specifically, this theory is related to milk. There's no evidence that Al Capone was writing letters to his city council or lobbying for food safety across the board, just that in the 1930s, he and his brother, Ralph "Bottles" Capone, became emboldened to tighten laws surrounding expiration dates on milk bottles.

The story has never been fully verified and there are a few versions floating around, but the through-line is the same. Either Al Capone or his brother lobbied for expiration dates to be printed on milk bottles after someone they knew got sick from drinking bad milk. Some versions say Ralph was the one who championed the cause as Al was already in jail, but some versions are steadfast that it was Scarface himself who wanted tighter regulations. Apparently, seeing someone close to them become violently ill from bad milk opened their eyes to the dangers of expired food, and they wanted more accountability and warning.