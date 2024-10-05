The Japanese Ingredient You Need To Give Tuna Salad A Major Flavor Boost

If you want to elevate your tuna salad, add miso — a Japanese fermented soybean paste made by combining soybeans, koji, and salt. Koji is a magical mold grown on soybeans, rice, or barley that allows fermentation. It essentially turns soybean paste into miso, much like yeast turns grape juice into wine.

Miso is categorized by the type of koji, color (white, yellow, red), and saltiness. The more koji, the sweeter the miso. And the longer the fermentation, the deeper the flavor and color. The best thing about miso is its complexity. Not only does it contain all four basic tastes — sweet, sour, bitter, and salty — but it also has the fifth taste, umami, which adds depth and savoriness to your tuna salad.

A great type of miso for tuna salad is shiro, or white miso, a mild paste made with rice koji. It's readily available, provides a light sweetness, and doesn't overpower your tuna salad. Plus, there's a beautiful flavor explosion when you combine miso with anything from the sea.