The Super Crunchy Fried Chicken Secret You've Been Missing Out On

Most experienced home chefs have their own special method for making savory fried chicken. Regardless of your specific process, whether you're making an American recipe loaded with buttermilk, flour, and paprika or Korean fried chicken, the dish is known for its crunchy exterior. While you can always make extra crispy fried chicken at home with vodka, save your high-end spirits for your next round of martinis, and try using ramen noodles.

Instead of relying on flour, traditional seasoned bread crumbs, or panko bread crumbs as your go-to coating, crushed ramen noodles will make your next batch of fried chicken extra delicious. Since instant ramen noodles have been preliminarily steamed and fried to shorten their cooking time, they're already perfectly crunchy, making them an ideal ingredient for an unbelievably satisfying meal.

There are several methods for using instant ramen to make a fantastic batch of fried chicken, but the simplest way is to first remove and crush the dried noodle bricks from your chosen ramen packets in a resealable plastic bag. Alternatively, you can use a food processor for a finer coating. Then, all you have to do is dunk your chicken portions in seasoned buttermilk and crushed ramen noodles before frying.