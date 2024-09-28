The Stirring Tip For Picture-Perfect Macarons Every Time

Colorful sweet macarons (which aren't the same as macaroons) look and taste delightful, with a gorgeously crispy yet chewy texture. But there's no denying that they can be tricky to make at home. To get some expert advice, Food Republic consulted Sarah Fennel, a baker and author of the dessert book "Sweet Tooth." As she shared, there's one particular tip that will help ensure a more professional result every time, and it has to do with how you stir the macaron mixture, known as macaronage.

Mixing is arguably the most important part of the macaron-making process, since it's what creates that unique texture once the treats are baked. To ensure the batter is not under-folded or over-folded, which leads to stodgy or flat macarons, Fennel suggested "scooping from the outside and then folding into the center," creating "a giant spiral shape from the outside in." You may find it easier to turn the bowl as you fold, too.

"You keep doing that until, when you pick up your spatula, you can have the batter drip down and you can form a figure eight with batter dripping off of the spatula," advised Fennel. "Once you get to that consistency, you know that you've mixed your macaron batter perfectly and it's going to deliver the right texture for baking." Ensure you don't overmix it either by frequently checking how the batter falls from the spatula. Ideally, your batter will look smooth and shiny, with no large air pockets.