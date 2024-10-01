Stuff Your Grilled Cheese With A Classic Comfort Food For The Ultimate Sandwich

There's just something about carb-on-carb meals that really gets the appetite going. Whether it's adding french fries to either a burger or a classic gyro, the combination just brings the ultimate feeling of comfort to a dish.

And when we think about it, there isn't a more comforting food than a crispy and gooey grilled cheese, right? Well, we may have stumbled upon a slight tweak to the classic sandwich that can take it up a notch or two. Picture this: You've made a batch of the best mac and cheese, and you decide to get wild and stuff THAT into your grilled cheese. We know — our minds were blown, too.

What we're considering to be the ultimate sandwich — a mac and cheese-stuffed grilled cheese — is super simple to make. Just take your leftover mac (or use freshly made), bring it to room temperature, and then add it to your sandwich as you normally would with the cheese before cooking as usual. Now you've got a meal that perfectly combines creamy, cheesy goodness with a crispy, golden-brown exterior.