Stuff Your Grilled Cheese With A Classic Comfort Food For The Ultimate Sandwich
There's just something about carb-on-carb meals that really gets the appetite going. Whether it's adding french fries to either a burger or a classic gyro, the combination just brings the ultimate feeling of comfort to a dish.
And when we think about it, there isn't a more comforting food than a crispy and gooey grilled cheese, right? Well, we may have stumbled upon a slight tweak to the classic sandwich that can take it up a notch or two. Picture this: You've made a batch of the best mac and cheese, and you decide to get wild and stuff THAT into your grilled cheese. We know — our minds were blown, too.
What we're considering to be the ultimate sandwich — a mac and cheese-stuffed grilled cheese — is super simple to make. Just take your leftover mac (or use freshly made), bring it to room temperature, and then add it to your sandwich as you normally would with the cheese before cooking as usual. Now you've got a meal that perfectly combines creamy, cheesy goodness with a crispy, golden-brown exterior.
The best mac and cheese for grilled cheese
Since the mac and cheese is the star of the show here, you'll want to make sure you're using one that can stand on its own. If you're in a hurry and opting for a store-bought version, consider using some delicious ingredients to upgrade boxed mac and cheese. You can add extra cheese to make it creamier, or incorporate different herbs and spices to boost the overall flavor. You can even boil it in milk instead of water for more creaminess and a smoother cheese sauce. Another option to elevate boxed mac and cheese is adding a secret ingredient, like French onion soup mix, to give it an onion-y and herby vibe. The options are endless, so let your creativity drive you.
You can also use homemade mac and cheese for this. One fun version could be bacon mac and cheese, which we think would work beautifully with grilled cheese that's been upgraded with a spicy addition like hot honey, or a sweet ingredient like maple syrup. You can also use a classic baked mac and cheese, piled on some thick sourdough bread and served with a bowl of tomato soup for the ultimate lunch or dinner.