What's The Best Way To Store Sauerkraut And Will It Last Forever?

Whether you love it or don't, sauerkraut (fermented cabbage) is a worthwhile ingredient to keep stocked in your kitchen. Not only does it have gut-friendly bacteria from its fermentation, but it also provides anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting effects. After you top your grilled bratwursts or your Ruben sandwich with some kraut, it's important to know how to store it correctly in order to enjoy it for many meals to come.

The best way to store sauerkraut is in an airtight container (such as a mason jar) and in the back of the refrigerator. By using an airtight container, you keep out any air or moisture that could lead to the formation of bad bacteria and protect possible fermentation processes continuing in the jar. The cool temperature preserves flavor, slows down fermentation, and extends its shelf life.

Sauerkraut won't, however, last forever in the fridge, especially once it's opened. If you have store-bought sauerkraut, it's best to follow the directions on the container. This can range from one to two weeks after opening (for shelf-stable, pasteurized varieties) up to several months (for raw, unpasteurized, still-living kraut you buy already refrigerated or that you make at home). Make sure that your cabbage is fully submerged the entire time to keep it from drying out or developing mold. While sauerkraut naturally has a pungent odor, if it starts smelling rotten, has changed significantly in color and texture, or has mold, throw it out.