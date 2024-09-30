How To Prep Your Tomato Grilled Cheese Sandwich So It Doesn't Get Soggy
Grilled cheese is the lunch of champions. Creamy, toasty, and a favorite of both children and foodies, it's difficult to find someone who isn't a fan. One of the many joys of grilled cheese is its versatility — it can be adjusted, remixed, and revamped endlessly.
The most classic of all grilled cheese additions is some slices of fresh tomato. The only problem is that sometimes, adding fresh tomatoes leaves your sandwich floppy and damp, instead of crisp and crunchy on the outside. So how do you add tomatoes, but avoid a soggy mess? Lay your tomatoes into the sandwich when it is almost fully cooked, as your very final step, so they don't leak their juice into the pan as they cook!
Simply assemble your standard grilled cheese sandwich, slice your tomatoes, and leave them to the side. Grill your sandwich on a griddle with plenty of butter until the bread is toasty and the cheese is almost entirely melted. You can either peel open your sandwich and fold in your tomatoes at this point, allowing them to absorb some of the warmth and cook just a bit, or you can wait until your sandwich is fully finished and add the tomatoes in just before you take a bite. Either way, you're guaranteed a melty, cheesy, savory sandwich that retains its outside crunch.
Elevate your grilled cheese
There are many other tips and tricks to make the best grilled cheese possible. Consider swapping butter for mayonnaise when grilling for a sandwich with maximized crispiness, or sprinkling your grilled cheese with oregano to enhance the umami flavors of the tomato. If the tomato addition doesn't fully satisfy your cravings, consider the delicious comfort food that is pizza grilled cheese: a sandwich stuffed with tomato, basil, and all of your favorite pizza toppings.
Of course, mixing and matching the cheese is another easy way to adjust and elevate your sandwich. Mozzarella is always a great match for tomatoes, but cheddar, Swiss, Gouda, or even ricotta are also excellent options that will each lend their own flavor profile to your meal. Another favorite grilled cheese addition that may not pair well with tomatoes but is sure to deliver an unreal sweet-salty combo is hot honey.
For a fully decadent take on grilled cheese, go all in with the additions. A Louisiana Muffaletta grilled cheese includes not just tomato slices, but also red peppers, artichoke hearts, shallots, capers, provolone, mortadella, mozzarella, capicola, and more. Or, for a sweet breakfast version of this beloved dish, try a Sunday brunch grilled cheese with challah French toast, brie, and strawberries.