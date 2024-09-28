Martha Stewart's Favorite Recipes From Her Upcoming 100th Cookbook

Someone break out the champagne and streamers: Martha Stewart's 100th book will be released on November 5, 2024, featuring 100 of her favorite recipes. With over 40 years devoted to building her domesticity empire, Stewart's bibliography is incredibly diverse, covering everything from decorating, holiday entertaining, and housekeeping to gardening, wedding planning, and crafting. Of course, many are about cooking, and the publication of "Martha: The Cookbook, 100 Favorite Recipes with Lessons and Stories from My Kitchen" is a career highlight that its author has every reason to celebrate.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Meal, Stewart discussed her process for picking recipes for her new book. When asked if she has any greatest hits in particular, she shared that she's particularly fond of her recipe for a "chopped salad with about 16 different vegetables in it that's very delicious." She also stated, "I love a really beautifully composed salad," noting that there are some great ones in her previous books. A composed salad means that the dish is thoughtfully arranged in parts (unlike a tossed salad), and the different ingredients can sometimes even have their own dressings.

One composed salad at the top of Stewart's list is her salad Niçoise, which she calls "excellent." Niçoise is a classic French salad made with haricots verts (French green beans), potatoes, hard-boiled eggs, and olives. Stewart makes hers with ingredients like cherry tomatoes, anchovy paste, capers, Dijon mustard, and cooked canned tuna packed in oil.