Martha Stewart's Favorite Recipes From Her Upcoming 100th Cookbook
Someone break out the champagne and streamers: Martha Stewart's 100th book will be released on November 5, 2024, featuring 100 of her favorite recipes. With over 40 years devoted to building her domesticity empire, Stewart's bibliography is incredibly diverse, covering everything from decorating, holiday entertaining, and housekeeping to gardening, wedding planning, and crafting. Of course, many are about cooking, and the publication of "Martha: The Cookbook, 100 Favorite Recipes with Lessons and Stories from My Kitchen" is a career highlight that its author has every reason to celebrate.
In an exclusive interview with Daily Meal, Stewart discussed her process for picking recipes for her new book. When asked if she has any greatest hits in particular, she shared that she's particularly fond of her recipe for a "chopped salad with about 16 different vegetables in it that's very delicious." She also stated, "I love a really beautifully composed salad," noting that there are some great ones in her previous books. A composed salad means that the dish is thoughtfully arranged in parts (unlike a tossed salad), and the different ingredients can sometimes even have their own dressings.
One composed salad at the top of Stewart's list is her salad Niçoise, which she calls "excellent." Niçoise is a classic French salad made with haricots verts (French green beans), potatoes, hard-boiled eggs, and olives. Stewart makes hers with ingredients like cherry tomatoes, anchovy paste, capers, Dijon mustard, and cooked canned tuna packed in oil.
Steak and salmon rank high on Martha Stewart's list
Martha Stewart also revealed that her new cookbook will include her standout main course recipe for porterhouse steak. She felt it was important to include because, in her opinion, a lot of "people just don't know how to cook a steak." While she eats maybe one steak per month at most, she admits that when cooked properly she "can actually devour a whole little porterhouse." Considering that a porterhouse steak is even bigger than a classic T-bone — of the many differences between a T-bone and a porterhouse — calling it "little" is rather humorous, even if a particular piece is on the smaller side.
As for the right way to cook it, Stewart keeps things simple. After seasoning with salt and pepper, she sears it in a skillet with butter, then broils the meat in a salamander, making sure to not overcook it. A salamander is essentially a freestanding broiler that produces extremely high heat, making it easy to sear food to your desired temperature.
Stewart says that another personal favorite is a "simple and so delicious" salmon filet, which she prepares in just five minutes. Made with a mustard and honey glaze, she likes to cook the recipe at home for guests, and it's also on the menu at her restaurant The Bedford by Martha Stewart. Inspired by her 1925 farmhouse, the eatery is located in the Paris Las Vegas hotel, making it one of the celebrity chef restaurants you can't miss in Las Vegas.
