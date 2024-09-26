Toss A Bouillon Cube Into Your Pasta Water For Umami-Packed Noodles

We all know by now that salting pasta water is essential. While the old adage to "salt it like the sea" might be a little overboard (properly salted pasta water should have a subtly salty taste, not gag-worthy like the ocean), it is an important step in making great pasta. This is because, while a delicious sauce is all well and good, we want to give ourselves the best possible foundation for our dish — and that means seasoning from the very beginning. Salting the pasta as it cooks provides a savory lift to anything we might pair it with later. It also ensures that when you add that all-important pasta water to your sauce later on, it'll enhance the final dish rather than dilute it.

If you want to take things even further than simply adding salt, why not toss in a bouillon cube while your pasta boils? Since pasta absorbs the flavors of whatever is in the water it's cooked in, it will take on a subtly meaty (or vegetal, depending on the type of bouillon you use) quality, packed with umami. This can really enhance the dish you're making, adding depth to a mean fettuccine Bolognese, or bringing in richness to complement a perfect pasta al limone.