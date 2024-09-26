How To Choose The Absolute Freshest Figs At The Grocery Store

While the end of summer often signifies new routines and cooler weather, for fig lovers, this is the ideal time to head to farmers markets or specialty grocery stores and stock up on Mother Nature's candy. Grocery stores feature less in-season summertime fruits in favor of apples, grapes, and fresh figs, but since the latter are delicate, selecting your lot from major supermarkets takes skill. Grocery store produce endures long-term travel and extended storage; therefore, once figs make it to your neighborhood, you have somewhat of a tight window in which to enjoy these seasonal delights.

Choosing fresh figs at the grocery store is a multi-sensory experience. Fully ripe figs are vibrant in color, yet slightly soft and plump when handled. These fall delicacies should yield slightly when given a gentle squeeze. Furthermore, look at the exterior of each fig and make sure there are no cuts or signs of decay. While one or two wrinkles in the outer skin shouldn't be a cause for concern, a fully wrinkled fig can indicate moisture loss and deterioration.

Moreover, since figs ripen from the bottom up, turn each fig upside down and check for wet spots. A single drop of liquid from a fresh fig points to a good ripeness, but if they are oozing juice, this can indicate the beginning stages of fermentation. Beyond sight and touch, there are more surefire ways to help you choose the best figs available.