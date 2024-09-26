How To Choose The Absolute Freshest Figs At The Grocery Store
While the end of summer often signifies new routines and cooler weather, for fig lovers, this is the ideal time to head to farmers markets or specialty grocery stores and stock up on Mother Nature's candy. Grocery stores feature less in-season summertime fruits in favor of apples, grapes, and fresh figs, but since the latter are delicate, selecting your lot from major supermarkets takes skill. Grocery store produce endures long-term travel and extended storage; therefore, once figs make it to your neighborhood, you have somewhat of a tight window in which to enjoy these seasonal delights.
Choosing fresh figs at the grocery store is a multi-sensory experience. Fully ripe figs are vibrant in color, yet slightly soft and plump when handled. These fall delicacies should yield slightly when given a gentle squeeze. Furthermore, look at the exterior of each fig and make sure there are no cuts or signs of decay. While one or two wrinkles in the outer skin shouldn't be a cause for concern, a fully wrinkled fig can indicate moisture loss and deterioration.
Moreover, since figs ripen from the bottom up, turn each fig upside down and check for wet spots. A single drop of liquid from a fresh fig points to a good ripeness, but if they are oozing juice, this can indicate the beginning stages of fermentation. Beyond sight and touch, there are more surefire ways to help you choose the best figs available.
Additional signs to look out for when purchasing figs at the grocery store
If you're unsure if the figs available at your neighborhood grocery store are ripe for eating, smell them. If figs smell sour instead of sweet, or give off a displeasing aroma, this is a clear red flag. On the other hand, if they have no smell whatsoever, this may indicate premature harvesting. Sadly, green, extra-firm figs will no longer ripen once picked. However, if you detect signs of ripening on the lower half of these fruits, such as deepening of color or a fruity smell, they should be safe to take home. After sitting for a few more days at room temperature, you should have perfectly ripe figs to enjoy.
From the time of harvest, fresh figs last for a maximum of 10 to 14 days when properly stored, yet usually start showing minor signs of deterioration before the 2-week mark. Keep freshly-purchased figs either on a dry spot on your counter for one to three days, or store in a breathable container in your refrigerator for a few days to one week. Whether you're making a cheesy fig and arugula pizza, grilled fig sandwiches with pistachio pesto, or adding a bit of seasonal sweetness to your favorite fall salad recipes, using perfectly ripe fruit makes all the difference.