Alton Brown's Genius Paper Towel Trick For Easy Bacon Cleanup

It's best to start with a cold oven to ensure your bacon cooks perfectly, allowing the bacon time to come up to temperature along with the oven. This way, the fat melts more slowly and the meat cooks more evenly, so you wind up with scrumptious slices that are neither too fatty nor too crispy. For this method to work best, be sure to start with bacon that has sat at room temperature for 10 or 15 minutes.

When you're making bacon in the oven, you'll need a sheet pan, of course. But what's key is to make sure that the pan is rimmed. First, this will prevent any stray grease from spilling in your oven or on the floor when you take it out. Plus, it will help to keep the rack stable in the pan.

Finally, put more paper towels to work once you're finished baking your bacon. Place several paper towels on a plate and use tongs to transfer the hot bacon, so any remaining grease can be absorbed. This gives the bacon a few minutes to rest and also ensures that your meat is perfectly crisp and crunchy.