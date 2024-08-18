Coca-Cola, Orange Juice, And Milk Are The Unlikely Combo You Need For Carnitas

When preparing carnitas, a Boston butt or pork shoulder is braised in liquid to tenderize the meat and add flavor, then shredded and roasted to add a crisp and crunchy texture that's perfect for using in a wide variety of Mexican dishes. Claudette Zepeda takes carnitas to the next level by first boiling cubed chunks of pork shoulder with a variety of other seasonings and aromatics, then adding Mexican Coca-Cola, orange juice, and milk to the braising liquid before letting the liquid reduce for one hour to allow the carnitas' rich flavor to develop as the pork cooks (via YouTube).

What's the magic in this unusual combo of ingredients? The secret lies in a one-two punch of acid and sugar in all three liquids. The acids — phosphoric acid from Mexican Coca-cola, citric acid from orange juice, and lactic acid from milk – help tenderize and flavor the natural lard in this tougher cut of pork, while the sugars present in all three drinks are essential to the caramelization process. By using Mexican Coca-Cola, Zepeda not only tips her hat to her home country, but also capitalizes on the natural cane sugar that sets the drink apart from American Coca-Cola, which is sweetened with high-fructose corn syrup.