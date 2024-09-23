The Boxed Mac And Cheese That Isn't Worth Its Budget Price
We all know that a big dish of homemade mac and cheese can't be beat, but the trusty boxed mac that's always in the pantry offers a quick and easy (but still cheesy) alternative that can satisfy just as much. Boxed mac and cheese comes in various forms, with different noodle shapes and types of cheese, but a good one must have that creamy, rich sauce that smothers perfectly-cooked noodles.
Not all boxed mac and cheese is made equal, however, and our taste testers decided one brand may not be worth your money or pantry space. In Food Republic's ranking of 15 boxed mac and cheeses, Cheetos Mac 'N Cheese came in dead last. The brand known for its cheese puffs should probably stick to what it does best, because the Cheeto flavor doesn't translate well to macaroni noodles.
It's not surprising that Cheetos Mac 'N Cheese tasted the most artificial out of all the boxed options, what with its neon orange color much like that of the original snack (even the Flamin' Hot version is a bright red that doesn't exactly look appealing). In addition, the spiral noodles struggle to stay together, and the cheese lacks that creaminess you want from your mac. Even at only $1.49 a box, there's much better options out there.
Better boxed mac and cheeses on a budget
The price of the Cheetos Mac 'N Cheese can't even be a good selling point, as there are multiple other boxes also priced under $2 that taste much better. Kraft Original Macaroni and Cheese, which many people grew up eating, ended up in the middle of our ranking, but it far outperformed the ones behind it. At $1.29, this mac and cheese is a great budget option, and the nostalgic taste will never disappoint fans.
For an organic option, go with Good & Gather Organic Classic Elbows & Cheddar, costing $1.79 a box. For a powdered cheese product, it does a good job of accomplishing a tasty, creamy bowl of mac and cheese, although the noodles could be improved.
The best budget option for boxed mac and cheese ranked fourth in our overall ranking: Market Pantry Deluxe Shells Macaroni & Cheese is priced at $1.59 a box and comes with plenty of cheese sauce, resulting in a rich and creamy texture. Some may prefer elbows over shells, but the shell-shaped noodles soak up the sauce nicely. And whichever product you choose to stock up on, there are countless ways to elevate your simple boxed mac and cheese with other ingredients you probably already have on hand.