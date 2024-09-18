Gordon Ramsay's Secret Ingredient For Steak Is One We Wish We'd Known Before

Chefs often consider tenderloin or filet mignon to be overrated cuts of steak, but Gordon Ramsay disagrees. The filet, or filet mignon, is one of his "favorite cuts of all time" because it is "packed with flavor" (per YouTube). Due to its leanness, it's a cut that can easily overcook and become dry, which is why it's one of the worst cuts of steak to grill. But Ramsay uses an unexpected ingredient to keep it juicy: chicken stock.

First, the chef sears both sides of his meat in a skillet — laying the meat away from you rather than towards you is Ramsay's tip for not burning yourself when making steak. Then he adds garlic, rosemary, thyme, and a bay leaf before pouring in the stock. Adding the extra liquid means more moist meat since some of it is absorbed by the steak as it cooks and rests. As the stock cooks down and absorbs the flavors from the aromatics, it also becomes an easy pan sauce to accompany the filet.

Chicken stock works well because it has a delicate taste that won't overpower a less robustly flavored cut such as filet mignon. Ramsay likes to make his own stock, which he describes as "the vital ingredient to good cooking" (via Facebook). But you could use store-bought if it's easier, or try different flavors for other cuts. A richer beef stock might suit an intensely savory sirloin, for example.