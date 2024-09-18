Gordon Ramsay's Secret Ingredient For Steak Is One We Wish We'd Known Before
Chefs often consider tenderloin or filet mignon to be overrated cuts of steak, but Gordon Ramsay disagrees. The filet, or filet mignon, is one of his "favorite cuts of all time" because it is "packed with flavor" (per YouTube). Due to its leanness, it's a cut that can easily overcook and become dry, which is why it's one of the worst cuts of steak to grill. But Ramsay uses an unexpected ingredient to keep it juicy: chicken stock.
First, the chef sears both sides of his meat in a skillet — laying the meat away from you rather than towards you is Ramsay's tip for not burning yourself when making steak. Then he adds garlic, rosemary, thyme, and a bay leaf before pouring in the stock. Adding the extra liquid means more moist meat since some of it is absorbed by the steak as it cooks and rests. As the stock cooks down and absorbs the flavors from the aromatics, it also becomes an easy pan sauce to accompany the filet.
Chicken stock works well because it has a delicate taste that won't overpower a less robustly flavored cut such as filet mignon. Ramsay likes to make his own stock, which he describes as "the vital ingredient to good cooking" (via Facebook). But you could use store-bought if it's easier, or try different flavors for other cuts. A richer beef stock might suit an intensely savory sirloin, for example.
Gordon Ramsay's tips for making steak more flavorful
In addition to using chicken stock, Gordon Ramsay has many more tips for getting the maximum amount of flavor out of a steak such as filet mignon. One way is to serve the meat topped with a homemade gremolata, made by mixing lemon zest with fragrant parsley and salty capers. It delivers a burst of brightness and freshness, which contrasts nicely with a meaty chicken stock-based steak sauce, as well as adds texture to the buttery soft steak. It's also a great way to use up leftover lemons.
Alternatively, try spooning herby chimichurri sauce over steak for a sharp, tart taste that cuts through the richness of the beef. Ramsay makes his with fresh shallots, mint, cilantro, oregano, grated garlic, smoky paprika, red wine vinegar, and extra virgin olive oil (per YouTube). It goes especially well with fattier cuts such as ribeye, but you could also serve it with tenderloin.
Tenderloin is the best cut of steak for beef Wellington, but it's also a cut that chef Ramsay likes to use when making steak sandwiches. To get extra flavor in the meat, he sits it on halved garlic bulbs before it goes in the oven, which also helps it cook evenly. He serves it with a spicy tomato relish made with red onion, chili, roasted tomatoes, olive oil, and sherry vinegar to balance the sweetness (via YouTube). Adding mustard-mayo to the bread brings even more tangy flavor for a superior steak sandwich.