Bulk Up Canned Soup With A Single Frozen Ingredient

Canned soup is a must for your well-stocked pantry. Most varieties are inexpensive, come in a wide range of flavors, and are incredibly convenient. Still, even your favorite kind can start to seem boring after a while. That's where knowing how to hack traditional canned soups for extra flavor comes in handy. One of the best and easiest tricks is to bulk up soup with frozen gnocchi.

While gnocchi is often lumped in with pasta, it's technically more of a dumpling. Unlike regular dumplings or pasta, the main ingredient in gnocchi is usually potatoes. They're soft, spongy, and slightly chewy, making them the perfect addition for adding some oomph to a bowl of soup. Gnocchi dishes are typically served with Italian-style tomato marinara, creamy cheese and vegetables, or a classic browned butter and sage sauce. They're fantastic in soup too and are an excellent pairing in the same vein as chicken and dumplings — but even easier to make when you use frozen gnocchi and a can of ready-to-heat soup.

Gnocchi requires very little preparation; all you need to do is drop some frozen gnocchi into a pot of boiling water. Once they float to the top (which only takes just a few minutes) they're ready to eat. Strain the gnocchi and plop them right into your warmed canned soup. It's an instant upgrade that adds irresistible texture and substance, and a great way to take pre-made soup from dull to delicious with very little effort.