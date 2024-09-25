What's The Best Temperature For Serving Soup?

A comforting bowl of homemade soup can be soothing and satisfying, but if it's not hot enough, it's incredibly disappointing instead. To avoid a lackluster, lukewarm result, serving it at the right temperature is key. And while personal preference will often dictate exactly what temp is ideal, the Food Safety Training & Certification website suggests that hot clear soups (like chicken soup) should be served around 210 degrees Fahrenheit, while creamy or thick soups (such as minestrone or pasta e fagioli) are best between 190 and 200 degrees.

However, even though you'll want to cook soup to a temperature that's safe — 165 degrees Fahrenheit for a chicken variety, for example, since raw poultry should be heated to this temperature (per the USDA) — actually eating it when it's this hot could be risky. You can be burned in one second upon contact with water that's 155 degrees Fahrenheit. A study published in the Journal of Food Science in 2019 found that the best temperature for serving hot liquids, balancing both enjoyment and safety, is between 136 and 162 degrees Fahrenheit. Given the pain threshold of the tongue is around 152 to 153 degrees, you may not wish to serve soup significantly hotter.

On the other hand, if a soup is intended to be served cold, such as homemade vichyssoise or gazpacho, then temperature is also vital; again, nobody wants a lukewarm bowl. The recommended temperature is around 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below — or in other words, fridge-cold.