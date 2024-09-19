The Oven Mistake That's Negatively Impacting Your Baking

There are ways to check on your baked goods without opening the oven door, whether it be through visual cues or thermometers. It helps to have a clean, glass oven window for this so you can see clearly, and make sure to turn your oven light on so you can see inside.

When it comes to cake, one way to test its doneness is by looking at the color and surface texture. Due to the oil and butter content, raw batter is shiny when it's not cooked, whereas cooked batter has more of a matte finish. For cookies, look for visible browning along the edges, indicating that the cookies have set and are ready. But look also at the center; like cakes, cookies should look matte and not shiny. For breads, check for a golden brown color to know it's ready. For meat, such as poultry, look for an even, golden color all around the outside, but this alone can't tell you if the meat is fully cooked and safe to eat. In most cases, using a food thermometer is your best bet.

But rather than a traditional option in which you'd need to open the oven door, there are better tools. An oven chord thermometer, for example, allows you to check food temperature without opening the oven door. A metal probe attached to a long metal chord is inserted into the food; attached on the other end is a digital screen that allows you to watch the temperature of your food from the outside. You can also get an oven thermometer with big enough numbers that you can see it through a glass panes of your oven door.