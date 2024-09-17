What The Heck Is Adam And Eve On A Raft In Restaurant Lingo?

The professional kitchen is a mysterious place. To the uninitiated, it can appear to be complete chaos. The skill of a good cook is navigating that chaos, and over time, the restaurant industry has developed its own vernacular to allow seamless communication in the kitchen. Some of that language, using words like "behind," "hands," or "the Expo" in fine dining kitchens, is pretty intuitive. Some of it, like "cup of joe," has made its way into everyday conversation — some, though, is a little more unusual. If you've ever been in a diner during breakfast, you might have heard someone in the kitchen shout, "Adam and Eve on a raft!" It's one of the more baffling bits of restaurant lingo — and one of the more interesting. So, what the heck does it mean?

The phrase first appeared in the kitchens of American diners sometime in the latter half of the 19th century. Essentially, 'Adam and Eve' refers to eggs, specifically two eggs (usually poached or fried), while the "raft" in question is toast. There's evidence that its use is almost as old as the diner itself – dating back to 1892, at least, when it appeared in print for the first time. Nobody knows its exact origins, so that will, alas, remain a mystery. But as it became a kitchen colloquialism, variations on the term began to pop up across America.