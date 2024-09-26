The Oven Tip You Need For Making Bagels At Home

Making the perfect bagels from scratch can be intimidating. Any kind of baked good requires precision in the kitchen, but bagels in particular require a little TLC to turn out crisp, chewy, and just right. To figure out how to get bakery-quality results, we got some expert tips from Matt Pomerantz, the founder of Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish in New York. He says that it's crucial for home bakers to pay attention to their bagels. "Home ovens are different than our commercial-grade rotating ovens, so the key is to keep an eye on your bagels to make sure they're browning evenly," Pomerantz said. "You can rotate the pan halfway during baking to achieve this."

In addition to rotation, those commercial ovens also offer another advantage: They can reach up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, which many bakers take advantage of. However, you can still achieve bagel greatness at temps that range from 425 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. You can also try using a home pizza oven for higher heat, or DIY one like Julia Child. And don't forget to use the right pan — a perforated one is best, as it allows the hot air to circulate around the dough. If you don't have one, opt for using a wire rack placed on top of a sheet pan. Put your bagels right on top, and they'll brown for a beautiful blistered crust.