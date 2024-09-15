Why You Should Avoid Overcrowding Chicken At All Costs

Unless you want to accidentally stew your chicken, you should never overcrowd your pan or pot. Overcrowding meat leads to less flavor and a significantly different texture thanks to an excess of moisture. But how can moisture, the thing that keeps meat juicy, possibly be a bad thing?

The surface temperature of meat needs to reach 300 degrees Fahrenheit to trigger what's known as the Maillard reaction, not to be confused with caramelization. This is a scientific term for the creation of melanoidin pigments, which is a fancy name for the molecules responsible for that lovely brown crust or crisp golden skin. It's that crust and crispy skin that gives meat its special roasted or seared flavor.

As chicken cooks, it releases juices, which lowers the surface temperature, preventing the Maillard reaction. If the meat isn't overcrowded, the liquid quickly evaporates without significantly affecting the surface temperature. However, when chicken is crowded, the released moisture can't escape, so it takes more time to evaporate.

This liquid build-up creates soggy skin and prevents the outside of the meat from browning, robbing your chicken of its roasted or pan-fried flavor — and no one wants that. Properly spacing your chicken is key to allowing juices to evaporate as needed. This principle applies to anything you cook in the oven, and using a wire rack can even save you from soggy oven-roasted veggies.