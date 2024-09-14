The Very Midwest Origins Of Blue Cheese-Stuffed Olives

There are, of course, other histories of blue cheese-stuffed olives across the country. In the 1970s, some bars in California served black olives stuffed with blue cheese, and there are records of a Tennessee restaurant offering the garnish in the early '90s. But the combination of green olives stuffed with blue cheese and served in a martini is deeply Midwestern and has trumped all other variations. Green olives are often more flavorful than their black counterparts, with more salt and a tangier kick. This robust taste — stuffed with the sharpness of blue cheese and then dropped into a dry martini — is a combination of contrasts that is a delight for the tastebuds.

Throughout the years, many people have become deep devotees of the blue cheese-stuffed green olive. One such enthusiast was Chicago native Marty Marcuccilli, who in 2002 came up with the idea for an ingenious device called the Olive Express. It quickly stuffs olives with blue cheese, or whatever else you wish to stuff it with. A Chicago Tribune columnist and fellow blue cheese olive enthusiast, John Kass, praised Marcuccilli and the Olive Express in his column that year as worthy of the vaunted MacArthur "genius grant" for his contribution to the ease of crafting the recipe.

Though the original martini craze of the '90s has died down a bit, blue cheese-stuffed olives are still considered an entertaining classic. Served up alongside crackers and cheese, they pair well with almost any finger food. And they're pretty easy to throw together, too.