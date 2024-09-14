The Very Midwest Origins Of Blue Cheese-Stuffed Olives
Blue cheese-stuffed green olives are an absolute favorite hors d'oeuvre (aka finger food) and the go-to classic martini garnish. Whether served plain on a platter or speared with a toothpick, they always seem to conjure a feeling of class and sophistication. But did you know that these tangy little snacks have a very Midwestern origin?
They became a hit martini garnish in Chicago right before the start of the 1990s. The salty treats were already enjoyed across the city from the 1960s and through the '70s, but their use as a cocktail garnish came later. The owner of a steakhouse called Club Lucky told Punch that the establishment had been stuffing olives and plunking them into martinis since its opening in 1989. Other steakhouses in the city were also serving dirty martinis with stuffed olives around the same time, and demand grew in the early '90s. By 1997, the martini garnished with blue cheese-stuffed olives had made its way to a steakhouse in Green Bay, Wisconsin. By the early 2000s, the combo was offered at restaurants around the world.
A garnish with devoted fans
There are, of course, other histories of blue cheese-stuffed olives across the country. In the 1970s, some bars in California served black olives stuffed with blue cheese, and there are records of a Tennessee restaurant offering the garnish in the early '90s. But the combination of green olives stuffed with blue cheese and served in a martini is deeply Midwestern and has trumped all other variations. Green olives are often more flavorful than their black counterparts, with more salt and a tangier kick. This robust taste — stuffed with the sharpness of blue cheese and then dropped into a dry martini — is a combination of contrasts that is a delight for the tastebuds.
Throughout the years, many people have become deep devotees of the blue cheese-stuffed green olive. One such enthusiast was Chicago native Marty Marcuccilli, who in 2002 came up with the idea for an ingenious device called the Olive Express. It quickly stuffs olives with blue cheese, or whatever else you wish to stuff it with. A Chicago Tribune columnist and fellow blue cheese olive enthusiast, John Kass, praised Marcuccilli and the Olive Express in his column that year as worthy of the vaunted MacArthur "genius grant" for his contribution to the ease of crafting the recipe.
Though the original martini craze of the '90s has died down a bit, blue cheese-stuffed olives are still considered an entertaining classic. Served up alongside crackers and cheese, they pair well with almost any finger food. And they're pretty easy to throw together, too.
Make your own blue cheese-stuffed olives
Making your own blue cheese-stuffed olives may sound fussy or difficult, but it's actually quite simple. First, make sure you choose the right olives for your party food: Manzanilla (aka Spanish olives) or Castelvetrano olives, already pitted, are probably the best choices. Then, blend together blue cheese and cream cheese in your mixer until they form a smooth, fluffy filling. If you're not lucky enough to have an Olive Express on hand, you can use a ziplock pouch as a piping bag. Siphon the cheese into your olives and you're ready to go!
Different kinds of blue cheese will lend distinct flavor profiles to your stuffed snacks. Tangy and crumbly Roquefort will add an almost spicy kick, an aged Stilton cheese will add a sweeter note with a salty finish, and a Gorgonzola Dolce will introduce a rich and creamy taste. If you want your stuffed olives to be a bit more spicy, think about adding in black pepper, paprika, and even a bit of Tabasco or jalapeño pepper juice to your cheese mix.
To elevate your hors d'oeuvres even further, try your hand at some spicy cheese-stuffed fried olives, filled with ricotta and spices, breaded, and then deep-fried to a crispy perfection.