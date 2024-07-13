The Breadcrumb Alternative Ree Drummond Uses For Better Meatballs

Whether they're served with spaghetti, heaped onto buttery mashed potatoes, or piled into a soft sub roll oozing with melted cheese, meatballs are a comfort food classic. And Ree Drummond has a unique way to make them even more hearty and comforting: She switches the regular breadcrumbs for oats.

Breadcrumbs traditionally act as a binder when making dishes such as meatballs or a basic meatloaf recipe, absorbing the moisture from wetter ingredients such as ground beef, sausage, or egg. This helps everything hold together better by creating a more cohesive texture, so it doesn't all fall apart. As an added bonus, the breadcrumbs help to stretch the protein further, making for a more budget-friendly meal. The oats in the Pioneer Woman's meatballs perform all the same functions.

One advantage of using oats over breadcrumbs is that they do not contain gluten, which is useful if you're catering to different dietary intolerances or preferences. Just make sure to pick a variety that is labeled gluten-free, as some store-bought options can become tainted with gluten when they're processed. It's also a handy switch more generally if you've run out of breadcrumbs. The almost meatloaf-like texture you get when using oats makes the meatballs a versatile dinner option whether you're serving them with a sweet, tangy barbecue sauce and egg noodles — or as a mini meatball pasta bake courtesy of Drummond (via Instagram).