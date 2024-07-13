The Breadcrumb Alternative Ree Drummond Uses For Better Meatballs
Whether they're served with spaghetti, heaped onto buttery mashed potatoes, or piled into a soft sub roll oozing with melted cheese, meatballs are a comfort food classic. And Ree Drummond has a unique way to make them even more hearty and comforting: She switches the regular breadcrumbs for oats.
Breadcrumbs traditionally act as a binder when making dishes such as meatballs or a basic meatloaf recipe, absorbing the moisture from wetter ingredients such as ground beef, sausage, or egg. This helps everything hold together better by creating a more cohesive texture, so it doesn't all fall apart. As an added bonus, the breadcrumbs help to stretch the protein further, making for a more budget-friendly meal. The oats in the Pioneer Woman's meatballs perform all the same functions.
One advantage of using oats over breadcrumbs is that they do not contain gluten, which is useful if you're catering to different dietary intolerances or preferences. Just make sure to pick a variety that is labeled gluten-free, as some store-bought options can become tainted with gluten when they're processed. It's also a handy switch more generally if you've run out of breadcrumbs. The almost meatloaf-like texture you get when using oats makes the meatballs a versatile dinner option whether you're serving them with a sweet, tangy barbecue sauce and egg noodles — or as a mini meatball pasta bake courtesy of Drummond (via Instagram).
How to use oats in meatballs for the best texture
There are lots of helpful tips for making meatballs, but if you want to incorporate oats, like Ree Drummond, then it's important to use the right quantity. This is because they have a different size and texture to breadcrumbs. If the recipe calls for a quarter of a cup of fine breadcrumbs, increase it to ⅔ cup of oats. Regular rolled oats are fine, but it's worth noting that their bulkiness does give the meatballs a more unique consistency. If you find this texture unappetizing, you could always pulse the oats in a food processor first until they become more powdery, or finely chop them and then use them in the same way as breadcrumbs.
Oats work better as a binder than as a crunchy topping or coating, so they can't be used as a direct switch for breadcrumbs in every recipe — but they're ideal mixed in with ground beef for meatloaf, burgers, or meatballs. You can also use them to hold together different types of protein; Drummond likes to add them to her turkey meatballs, for example.
A potential downside to using oats in place of breadcrumbs is their light flavor — after all, nobody wants to eat bland food. But luckily, this is very easily rectified. Drummond recommends simply adding additional seasoning to ramp up the taste. Try incorporating dried herbs or spices with the crushed oats for an extra boost.
More breadcrumb alternatives to try in meatballs
If you're looking for a breadcrumb switch but don't want to use oats, then there are lots of other options when making meatballs. While regular chips can make a tasty crunchy coating or topping for fried chicken and other dishes, they can be too greasy to use as a binder in meatballs — but crushed tortilla chips work well as an alternative. Ree Drummond recommends using them, or crushed saltine crackers, as a tasty swap for breadcrumbs in either meatballs or meatloaf. Just make sure to adjust the seasoning if you're using a salted variety to avoid a sodium-heavy result.
Wheatgerm is the unique ingredient that made meatloaf Elvis Presley's favorite food, and it would work equally well to bind meatballs, infusing the beef with a lovely sweet, toasty flavor. You could also use cooked rice to replace the breadcrumbs since it absorbs moisture so well — handy if you happen to have some leftovers in the fridge.
If you want to try incorporating other grains, think about using cooked quinoa. You can use exactly the same amount as you would regular fine breadcrumbs in a meatball recipe — plus it adds a great nutty flavor, and keeps the texture light, too. With so many delicious alternatives, there's no need to go searching for breadcrumbs in the grocery store next time you're craving meatballs. Chances are, you already have a great substitute in your pantry.