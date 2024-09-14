Add A Peppery Spice To Your Tuna Salad With One Ingredient Addition
Canned tuna lovers are always looking for new ways to dress up this dependable protein, and the simple addition of just one bright, zippy, and peppery ingredient opens up a whole new world of tuna possibilities. All you need is ginger — either fresh or dried products will work, though they do bring different flavor profiles to the party.
Fresh ginger is pungent, vibrant, and zingy, with a mild spice more akin to horseradish than chilies. Canned tuna can sometimes taste a bit flat, and ginger wakes it up in a way that is similar to fresh herbs or a squeeze of lemon juice. The best way to incorporate this knobby root is to either grate it or cut in very thinly. If you're using a microplane or the small holes of a box grater, you don't actually have to peel ginger (as long as it is well-washed) — the bits of thin skin will be indiscernible in the final product.
For those that want more noticeable spicy bites, snap off a knob, easily peel the ginger with a spoon, and slice it into thin planks. Then, cut those pieces into matchsticks. This way, the bites of ginger are noticeable, but still delicate enough to not overwhelm your tastebuds. For a shortcut, dried and ground ginger can be used instead, though the flavor of these options is much more mild and rounded. Pair your ginger tuna with complimentary spices like granulated garlic, a little cayenne pepper, and earthy turmeric.
How to make ginger tuna salad
The addition of ginger works well for tuna salads with mayo-based dressings, as well as ones with vinaigrettes. For a creamy sauce, opt for the best mayo for tuna, egg, and chicken salad — umami-rich Kewpie mayonnaise. Then, spice it up with some fresh or ground ginger, fiery sriracha, and a touch of rice vinegar to add acidity, avoiding the biggest tuna salad mistake. This Asian-inspired salad is great spread into a sandwich, rolled into a wrap, or scooped on top of a bowl of steamed white rice — pair it with quick-pickled cucumbers or shredded iceberg lettuce.
For those that prefer a brighter and tangier salad, start by making a dressing with soy sauce, fresh lime juice, red pepper flakes, sesame oil, and just a touch of sugar for balance. Toss the sauce with tuna along with some thinly-sliced scallions and ginger matchsticks. This salad is ideal served with a crunchy slaw made with vegetables like cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, and radishes. You can also add in some cooked, rinsed, and cooled soba or rice noodles.
Even if you do not feel like making something from scratch, turn to ginger to dress up those packets of tuna pre-seasoned with flavors like ginger sesame, sriracha, gochujang, and Thai chilis. A bit of the grated root adds an unbeatable brightness that instantly makes a packaged product taste more dynamic.