Add A Peppery Spice To Your Tuna Salad With One Ingredient Addition

Canned tuna lovers are always looking for new ways to dress up this dependable protein, and the simple addition of just one bright, zippy, and peppery ingredient opens up a whole new world of tuna possibilities. All you need is ginger — either fresh or dried products will work, though they do bring different flavor profiles to the party.

Fresh ginger is pungent, vibrant, and zingy, with a mild spice more akin to horseradish than chilies. Canned tuna can sometimes taste a bit flat, and ginger wakes it up in a way that is similar to fresh herbs or a squeeze of lemon juice. The best way to incorporate this knobby root is to either grate it or cut in very thinly. If you're using a microplane or the small holes of a box grater, you don't actually have to peel ginger (as long as it is well-washed) — the bits of thin skin will be indiscernible in the final product.

For those that want more noticeable spicy bites, snap off a knob, easily peel the ginger with a spoon, and slice it into thin planks. Then, cut those pieces into matchsticks. This way, the bites of ginger are noticeable, but still delicate enough to not overwhelm your tastebuds. For a shortcut, dried and ground ginger can be used instead, though the flavor of these options is much more mild and rounded. Pair your ginger tuna with complimentary spices like granulated garlic, a little cayenne pepper, and earthy turmeric.