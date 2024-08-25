Why You Should Think Twice Before Defrosting Food In The Microwave

How many times has a microwave come to the rescue when you've forgotten to take out frozen meat and thaw it in the refrigerator hours before cooking? The handy appliance can defrost food in a matter of minutes, making it seem like a microwave cooking hack that you'll wish you knew sooner – but while the USDA considers microwaves to be a safe way to thaw food, and some models even come with specific defrost settings, not all is as easy as it seems. Defrosting food in this appliance can be trickier than expected, which is why you might want to think twice the next time you do so.

For starters, microwaves are notorious for heating food unevenly, and that applies to defrosting too. There are several reasons why this might happen. One possible explanation is that some elements inside your food have a lower water content, which causes them to absorb more heat and defrost faster than others. The way the food is arranged on a plate can play a role too, as can the settings of the microwave. Sometimes, the culprit could even be a faulty appliance.

Regardless of the cause, unevenly-defrosted food can be a safety concern, and you might find that your food has thawed perfectly from the outside, but is still rock-hard frozen in the middle. The unsafe aspect has to do with the so-called "Danger Zone."