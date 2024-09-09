How Long Ricotta Cheese Is Good For After Opening

Some cheeses last longer than others. Take parmesan, gouda, Swiss, and cheddar, for instance — these can last for up to four weeks in the refrigerator, even after they are opened. Sadly, ricotta does not fall anywhere close to this range. Soft cheeses like ricotta have a higher water content than hard varieties like parmesan. This means that they spoil quicker, and ricotta for one will only last for three days to a week in the refrigerator once it's opened. However, this creamy fresh cheese can spoil much, much quicker if it isn't stored well.

The most important tip for storing ricotta — even when unopened — is to keep it at a constant temperature of 35 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit. That means ricotta should be placed in the most consistently chilly part of your refrigerator, where there is minimal temperature fluctuation, i.e. the very back of the bottom shelf. Don't be surprised if you find that your cheese has spoiled sooner than expected if you store it in the volatile fridge door, as this is a food storage mistake that you really should stop making. If the door isn't good for storing milk, it's not suitable for cheese, either.

Once you've opened your ricotta, transfer it to an airtight container and press some cling film against the top layer. The trick is to minimize the fresh cheese's exposure to air and moisture. And make sure to use clean utensils when scooping out the cheese — you don't want soiled cutlery introducing bacteria to the creamy ricotta.