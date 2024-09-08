How To Take Boxed Cornbread Mix From Bland To Gourmet With One Ingredient

When it comes to choosing which cheese to add to boxed cornbread, that depends on the flavors you're aiming for. For example, grated mozzarella is the perfect option if you want to add a bit of gooey texture, but don't really want to mess with the flavor of the cornbread. On the other hand, sharp cheddar cheese is ideal for a classic American Southern-style batch. If you're looking for a Southwest flair, pepper jack cheese will do the trick. Think about what mains you'll be serving the cornbread with to help guide you on your very important cheese selection journey.

Keep in mind that if you're opting for a stronger cheese, like bleu cheese or provolone, you may want to add only about ½ cup so that you don't overpower the bread. A milder cheese, like mozzarella or mild cheddar, can go up to one cup. Regardless of your choice, there are no mistakes when it comes to adding cheese to your cornbread — only happy accidents.

Another thing to consider is grating your own cheese rather than using pre-shredded cheese from a package. This is because pre-shredded cheese is usually made with an anti-clumping agent, like cellulose, which can affect both the flavor and how evenly the cheese melts. Shredding your own cheese eliminates these issues.