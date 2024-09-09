The Niçoise Twist Gordon Ramsay Puts On Tuna Salad

The term Niçoise refers to food made in the style of Nice, France, and the Niçoise salad is a classic example. Garlic, anchovies, tomatoes, and black olives are hallmarks of Niçoise cuisine, and the titular salad also usually includes tuna, potatoes, green beans, and hard-boiled eggs. However, Gordon Ramsay decided to buck tradition and create a snack-style take on the iconic dish.

In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Ramsay described his own Niçoise-inspired tuna salad, which he'd serve as individual canapes on Triscuit crackers. "First of all, get some ahi tuna and lightly sear it. From there, I would get a beautiful quail egg [and] lightly poach them," Ramsay said. "I'd have this amazing, beautiful, fresh tapenade spread over that wholesomely delicious Triscuit biscuit, topped with a slice of seared tuna, and then a tiny little slice of French green bean salad with a quail egg that is runny in the middle."

With tiny poached quail eggs standing in for hard-boiled chicken eggs, Ramsay's take gives the snack rich and creamy texture while keeping it a one- or two-biter. Meanwhile, the green bean salad and fresh tapenade elevate the flavor while still utilizing the traditional ingredients of the famed salad. Plus, fresh and meaty ahi tuna is definitely an upscale twist on classic canned fish.