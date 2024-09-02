The Difference Between Crema And Microfoam When It Comes To Coffee

Crema is produced when the carbon dioxide and oils in ground coffee beans combine together to create tiny bubbles, a byproduct of making espresso by forcing water through the grounds. However, there is no single strategy to make it just right. A shot of espresso with a notable layer of crema is affected by a variety of factors — the freshness of the beans, grind size, type of roast, speed and degree of extraction, style of machine, and so on. It takes a barista or a coffee hobbyist lots of practice to nail it every time. For many, the thick layer of crema is a marker of quality and skill, but others find that crema is not that important of an indicator.

Making microfoam is more specific, as there are particular techniques for steaming the milk that introduce the optimal amount of small bubbles. It's all about creating a cohesive, velvety texture, rather than the sort of light and airy foam you would find on a dry cappuccino.

Using a steam wand device, the milk is first aerated or "stretched." Then, using the wand in a side-to-side motion, the steam pressure and the angle the milk pitcher is held at create a vortex within the dairy, which is warmed until it reaches between 120 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit (a process called texturing). A loud steamer wand is a red flag which indicates that a barista's (or your own) technique is not quite right.