Prevent S'mores From Turning Into A Chocolatey Mess With One Easy Hack

Everyone loves s'mores, but nobody loves the sticky, chocolatey mess they often create. Melted marshmallows slipping off the cracker and chocolate melting too quickly can ultimately leave you with gooey fingers instead of a delicious treat. But what if we told you that indulging in this beloved tradition could be as tidy as it is tasty? Say goodbye to the drippy disaster and hello to a cleaner, more innovative approach to crafting the perfect s'more. With just one simple trick, you can step outside the traditional s'mores box and enjoy this age-old campfire dessert mess-free. Ready to become a s'mores pro?

This brilliant little hack is all about poking a hole through the marshmallow with your finger (although employing a double-thumb method works best) and inserting a small piece of the chocolate bar into the hole. The size of the piece you break off from the bar should fit snugly inside the hole you created, as it needs to melt inside the marshmallow as you hold it over the fire. Any piece larger than the marshmallow will create the drippy mess we're trying to avoid.

Hershey bars are a popular choice, and are divided into 12 little sections, so you can break off either one or two pieces, depending on your level of chocoholic desire, and insert them into the marshmallow. More than two sections of chocolate might not melt as evenly.