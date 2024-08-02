Kamala Harris' Go-To Breakfast Is An Underrated Cereal

When it comes to the eating habits of people in the public eye, we're utterly fascinated. This is particularly interesting when it comes to top-ranking politicians. With breakfast being the most important meal of the day, how these high-profile individuals fuel their mornings actually does matter. President Ulysses S. Grant's favorite breakfast food of vinegar-soaked cucumbers and black coffee was rather unique — while the 12 ounces of steak that President Taft ate for breakfast daily was considered excessive by his physician. President Joe Biden's regular breakfast is either eggs or cereal, with the occasional breakfast burrito when traveling. Similarly, Vice President Kamala Harris' morning meal also consists of a plain bowl of cereal.

Now that Harris is running for president, we're even more curious about what she likes. As for what kind of cereal the White House would stock should she become commander in chief, she told The Cut in 2018 that her go-to breakfast cereal is Raisin Bran with almond milk, which she follows with a cup of lemony tea, sweetened with honey.

Raisin Bran is generally thought of as nutritious thanks to whole grains and wheat bran, but its high sugar content can be a bit deceiving. While it's a good source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals, especially iron, a one-cup serving of raisin bran can contain as much as half of the recommended daily sugar intake. Harris seems well aware of this, however, mentioning to The Cut that she buys a generic variety without much sugar.