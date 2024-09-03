Swap Mayo For A Savory Dip To Give Tuna Salad A Mediterranean Twist
If you're looking to switch the mayo in tuna salad for another ingredient, cool and creamy Greek yogurt makes a great choice. But to take it to the next level, try tzatziki instead. You get the same rich yet tangy yogurt base, as well as a burst of fresh cucumber, punchy garlic, fragrant dill, and bright lemon. It contains all the ingredients you need to really complement and enhance the tuna. While the cool, clean flavors of tzatziki are traditionally paired with grilled meats, breads, or salads, the lightness of the dip also goes great with fish, adding extra depth but never feeling overly heavy or rich.
Just like with tuna salad with hummus instead of mayo, there are a couple of ways to incorporate the tzatziki. You can either mix the thick and creamy sauce in with the tuna itself for a Mediterranean twist, or simply smear it on your choice of bread as a spread when assembling tuna salad sandwiches.
For the easiest way to mix tzatziki in with tuna, you just need to combine a can of the fish with a quarter cup of yogurt, some citrus juice or a little white vinegar, garlic powder or grated garlic, minced cucumber, and fresh herbs, and mix it all together. It's a simple combo, but it really delivers in taste. And if you want to put your own spin on it, it's easy to enhance with a few extra additions, or by serving it in a different style.
Top tips for the tastiest tzatziki tuna salad
As with any tuna salad, you'll get the best results here by using good quality canned tuna. Go for canned tuna in oil rather than water, as it adds extra richness when mixed with the tzatziki. If you only have fish packed in water, then just drain it and add a little olive oil as an extra ingredient when you mix the tuna and sauce together.
While you can buy this Greek condiment in grocery stores, it's easy enough to make your own tzatziki sauce. This also means you can tailor the ingredients to your taste. Amplify the flavor by adding fresh mint instead of the usual dill, lemon zest as well as juice for extra brightness, or sharp mustard. To elevate the texture, include diced celery as well as cucumber for crunch, or toasted sliced almonds for a nutty note. If you're using store-bought tzatziki, then just stir in your choice of add-ins to give it an instant boost.
Tzatziki tuna salad is great on its own or in a sandwich or wrap, but there are other ways you could serve it, too. Try it as a cool, creamy dip by increasing the quantity of yogurt for a looser consistency — this would be perfect with toasted pita. Or try tuna salad on a baked potato; it's a tasty topping that's popular in Great Britain, and the fresh tzatziki element adds another layer of deliciousness to a comforting hot spud.