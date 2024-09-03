Swap Mayo For A Savory Dip To Give Tuna Salad A Mediterranean Twist

If you're looking to switch the mayo in tuna salad for another ingredient, cool and creamy Greek yogurt makes a great choice. But to take it to the next level, try tzatziki instead. You get the same rich yet tangy yogurt base, as well as a burst of fresh cucumber, punchy garlic, fragrant dill, and bright lemon. It contains all the ingredients you need to really complement and enhance the tuna. While the cool, clean flavors of tzatziki are traditionally paired with grilled meats, breads, or salads, the lightness of the dip also goes great with fish, adding extra depth but never feeling overly heavy or rich.

Just like with tuna salad with hummus instead of mayo, there are a couple of ways to incorporate the tzatziki. You can either mix the thick and creamy sauce in with the tuna itself for a Mediterranean twist, or simply smear it on your choice of bread as a spread when assembling tuna salad sandwiches.

For the easiest way to mix tzatziki in with tuna, you just need to combine a can of the fish with a quarter cup of yogurt, some citrus juice or a little white vinegar, garlic powder or grated garlic, minced cucumber, and fresh herbs, and mix it all together. It's a simple combo, but it really delivers in taste. And if you want to put your own spin on it, it's easy to enhance with a few extra additions, or by serving it in a different style.