Navy Beans Vs Great Northern Beans: What's The Difference?

Staring down bags and cans of white-ish, small-ish beans at the grocery store can be intimidating. You may wonder what the difference is between popular options like navy and great northern beans. After all, they look similar, and you can use both of them interchangeably to make polenta with white beans and spinach.

As you may have guessed, the answer is fairly subtle and not significant enough that it should slow down your kitchen experimentation. While a taste test may reveal you have a slight personal preference for the flavor of one or the other, for the most part, you'd probably be unable to differentiate the two when they're seasoned and prepared. They also boast a similar price and are widely available.

The biggest contrasts you might notice are when you look at them and when you take a bite. Great northerns are slightly larger and wider, looking more like a lima bean, while navy beans look more like jelly beans. You may also note a more nutty sweetness in great northerns compared to the mild navy beans. Plus, only navy beans have a signature soup befitting a Senator. They may vary slightly in terms of cook time, as well, but that depends in part on your preparation of choice — and is not a concern when using the canned version.