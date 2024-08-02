The Best Type Of Tuna To Cook On The Grill

When the grill comes out for the season, it's easy to get hung up on the classics: burgers, hot dogs, or some perfectly charred veggies. But let's not leave tuna out of the picture. A little grilled salt and pepper tuna is a great way to break up a meat-heavy cookout (and you can even use the leftovers for grilled tuna sandwiches).

But, with it being such a large fish, what is the best part of the tuna to grill? According to Executive Chef Victoriano Lopez, of La Mar Cocina Peruana in San Francisco, it is the "tuna belly, collar, cheeks, and tail" that are best, as they contain fat and collagen, "which help make the tuna very juicy," he adds.

Fatty tuna belly from mature bluefins is often prized in sushi making, too, where it's known as toro. Typically this part of the fish is divided into two categories: chutoro, which is somewhat fatty; and otoro, which is the fattiest and most valuable piece of the fish, known for its melt-in-your-mouth texture.

Fish cheeks are also extremely tender and delicious, and particularly special because of their small size. The same goes for fish collars, triangle-shaped cuts that lie just past the cheeks in the neck area. These are harder to find, but well worth looking for. So are tuna tail cuts, which are often discarded because they are somewhat difficult to work with due to their stiff connective tissue and bony exterior.