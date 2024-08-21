Why The Nutcracker Cocktail Is Banned In NYC

Hailed as a staple of New York City summers, a nutcracker is an off-market drink popularized in the Big Apple that's made with several high-proof liquors (such as vodka, rum, Everclear, tequila, or cognac), that's mixed with any kind of sweet juice or Kool-Aid, and then placed in a freezer to become slushy.

Some makers have even added candy like Jolly Ranchers to further sweeten the mix, which has made the drink appealing to people of all ages, including those who might be underage. Until 2010, nutcrackers were sold on the street, in bodegas, and barbershops, and were mostly unregulated by many sellers who were not in possession of a liquor license. However, as parents and legislators became concerned over underage drinking, a "nutcracker bill" was signed into law in 2011 by then-governor Andrew Cuomo.

It effectively banned the sale of alcohol in New York City barbershops in particular, where many minors were accessing the high-alcohol drink. Essentially, barbers caught selling nutcrackers to minors would be penalized with fines, potential jail time, and stripped of their barbering license.