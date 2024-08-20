The Simple Step That Prevents French Bread Pizza From Curling

For the perfect French bread pizza, you want each bite to offer a satisfying crunch. The key to getting that perfect blend of textures and flavors is to ensure that your bread does not curl when it's baking. If it does, the pizza will collapse, and you will get a soggy, sunken pizza without crisp edges.

To start, you just need a cheap loaf of French bread for your pizza base. When you think of traditional French loaf, you may think of the baguette. While baguettes are fantastic, they aren't the best choice. The crust of a baguette becomes too hard when baked, and the surface area is too small for many toppings. Instead, look for a French loaf that is wide and soft, with a gently toasted exterior and light and fluffy interior.

While the surface area of this type of French bread is ideal for building your pizza, it has a tendency to curl at the edges, which can ruin the whole pizza. The key to preventing curling edges is to slice your French bread loaf in half and crush it. Pressing down on the loaf with a flat surface, like a baking sheet, before pre-toasting the bread helps to keep the edges flat and gives you the perfect surface for building the type of crispy and flavorful pizza that cravings are made of.