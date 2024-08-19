It may seem weird for a piece of metal to end up in a chicken nugget, but this sort of thing actually happens with some regularity. In January 2023, Johnsonville sausages were recalled over plastic contaminants, while Nestle recalled cookie dough in August 2023 on account of possible wood fragments, and the March 2024 Trader Joe's soup dumpling recall was due to permanent marker pieces.

Producing packaged foods at a large scale requires so many moving parts and steps of production, these sorts of accidents are bound to happen from time to time. The unwanted bits can come from factory equipment, hand tools, and packaging materials, to name a few potential sources. Sometimes contaminants such as jewelry or clothing fibers can accidentally be introduced by employees themselves.

In the case of metal contamination, it can originate from sieves, strainers, mesh, baking trays, and more. At the time of writing, neither Perdue nor the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the source of the wire contaminant beyond saying that the foreign objects were introduced during manufacturing.

If you do discover chicken tenders or nuggets from one of the affected batches, do not eat them. Instead, return the packages to the place you purchased them or reach out to Perdue Foods directly at 866-866-3703 for a refund.